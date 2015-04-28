Premiere: Sally Dige – “Losing You”

There are many things to be nostalgic about when it comes to the 80s—things like Groundhog Day, or perhaps Jane Fonda’s aerobic pants. In particular, however, I’m obsessed with the explosive synth-wave that came from the decade, with stuff like Depeche Mode and Tears for Fears having delivered the soundtrack to every depressing thought I’ve ever had.

Luckily for us, Danish-Canadian artist Sally Dige is revitalizing those sounds in a way that strikes the balance between 80s revivalism and straight up addictive synth-wave. Her latest track, “Losing You”, is a swelling, synth-driven dancey piece that is sure to get stuck in your head and get you stuck in memories of the first time you heard “Enjoy the Silence”. The music video (co-directed by Sally and her sister Johannah and filmed in Sorø) amps up the nostalgia with vintage, washed out colors and a visually striking medley of Sally in a sprawling field, hair and cape billowing in the wind against blue sky and rustic hay. Almost makes you wish you weren’t born in the 90s.

You should also check out her LP Hard to Please, to be released on May 11th on Night School Records.