PREMIERE: Secret Life – “Possible To Avoid”

After sweeping crowds off their feet with several energetic live shows, the Danish synth pop project Secret Life, consisting of Patrick Kociszewski and Bastian Emil, is now making its exotic and aggressive synth pop readily available for the masses – starting with “Possible to Avoid”, their first-ever single and music video.

This first peek at Secret Life offers up a melodic clash between breezy and exotic soundscapes and Kociszewski’s intense and brash vocals, with playfully varying unpredictable rhythms, and a video that’s every bit as breezily brash and unpredictable. (Is that the Michael Stipe-dance from “Losing My Religion”?)

Videos by VICE

Check them out and get ready for more – we know we are – Secret Life’s debut EP is set to drop this fall.