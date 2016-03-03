PREMIERE: Listen to Seratones’ Latest Song “Chandelier” Off Their Debut Album ‘Get Gone’



Photo by Chad Kamenshine

If you haven’t heard of them already, consider yourself officially out of the loop. The Seratones, a garage rock band from Shreveport, LA are like a combination of Alabama Shakes and Janis Joplin. Their newest song, “Chandelier,” is a southern gothic garage rock jam that will have you buying a leather jacket and dreaming of the summer.

The band’s debut album Get Gone is out May 6 via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order a digital copy here or a physical copy here. Seratones will also be on CBS Saturday Morning this Saturday, March 5, if you need a quick fix. Below is their song, so check it out, and the tracklist for their upcoming album. Everything’s coming up Seratones.

Tracklisting:

1. Choking On Your Spit

2. Headtrip

3. Tide

4. Chandelier

5. Sun

6. Get Gone

7. Trees

8. Kingdom Come

9. Don’t Need It

10.Take it Easy

11. Keep Me

You made it this far! Here are their tour dates:

Tour Dates

3/5/16 Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

3/16/16 SXSW @ Showtime – Roadies Showcase at Clive Bar

3/16/16 SXSW @ Liberty Bar

3/18/16 SXSW @ High Road Touring Showcase at The Parish

3/19/16 SXSW @ SXSJ Showcase at Hotel San Jose

3/20/16 Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of the Vapors Festival

4/20/16 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

4/21/16 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

4/22/16 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio) *

4/23/16 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk *

4/24/16 Dallas, TX @ Trees *

4/26/16 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

4/27/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

4/28/16 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

4/29/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

4/30/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

5/2/16 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/3/16 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

5/6/16 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

5/7/16 Chicago, IL @ Hideout

5/8/16 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

5/10/16 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

5/11/16 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

5/13/16 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

7/15-7/16 Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/15-7/16 Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

8/22/16 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

8/23/16 Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

8/24/16 Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell

8/25/16 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert

8/26/16 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/28/16 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

9/1/16 London, UK @ Lexington

* w/ Thao and the Get Down Stay Down