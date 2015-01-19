Premiere: Siamese – “Tomorrow Never Dies”

A beautiful dancing water anteater hypnotizes us through the video for “Tomorrow Never Dies”, the first track off of the Danish band Siamese’s (formerly Siamese Fighting Fish) third album out today on Prime Collective. As the opening track to the album it is on the heavier side of Siamese’s repertoire, and it’s the kind of tune, that’ll make you thrust your forehead rhythmically and contemplate buying some of those spiked necklaces. Lead singer Mirza isn’t afraid to belt his heart out neither, singing the tunes of a tortured soul. He’ll still never drop as many panties as that hardcore violin player, but what can you do.

The lads told us they began the process of their new self titled album by “creating a rock album which to begin with is trying not to be a rock album.” They don’t want to be compared to preconceived notions of what rock should be, instead creating their own sound which samples hip hop legends from Kendrick Lamar to Odd Future and draws inspiration from funk to pop.

The guys will be touring Denmark promoting their new album and you can check out the tour dates here.