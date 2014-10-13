PREMIERE: SLOWOLF – “I Know” (Shift K3y Remix)

Former drummer turned beat darling SLOWOLF is at it again. For his latest feat, he’s chosen to remix UK based party starter Shift K3y’s latest single I Know, dicing up vocals and throwing his own characteristically dry beats into the mix. Though the remix carries over much of the pump of the original tune, Slowolf’s take is considerably less “NRJ clubby,” ultimately transforming the track in a readymade sort of fashion.

With it’s crackling rhythm and uplifting vocal shifts, it’s more like a soundtrack to high inner city kids enjoying a weekend picnic. Here at the office, we recognize the difficulty of undertaking the pioneering of such a niche genre, and for that Sir, you’ve earned our admiration.

Watch SLOWOLF kill it at a Live Session back in March and catch him on his Danish tour:

17.10 – Kulisselageret, Horsens

18.10 – HQ, Aarhus

07.11 – Rust, Copenhagen