Will Smoke Dawg’s “Flippin’” Be Responsible for the Next Big Dance Move?

Did you know the man behind the song behind the dab is Canadian? That man is Murdabeatz, the Fort Erie native who produced numerous songs for Migos, including their dabtacular hit “Pipe It Up.” But Murdabeatz is up to something new, working with Toronto’s Halal Gang rapper Smoke Dawg on “Flippin,” which was premiered on OVO Sound Radio this past weekend. Smoke Dawg is the man behind “Trap House,” which achieved local infamy with its graphic video, and is part of the Raba-loving crew that is credited with inventing the Ginobili dance that Drake references in “Jumpman.” Listen to the song in full below, and see if you can make up your own dance move in the process.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey CanaDAB. Follow him on Twitter.