Solo 45 – “Feed ‘Em To The Lions”

You guys remember the Red Bull Culture Clash, right? This years event featured A$AP MOB, Boy Better Know, and the likes of Chase and Status and David Rodigan battling it out in front of a crowd of thousands, and an online audience of millions.

Other than Tempa T betraying his BBK crew and slewing them, one of the main things that came from the event was the debut performance of Solo 45’s underground rarity “Feed ‘Em To The Lions”. The track was recorded back in 2012, kept in a locked vault and entrusted with two DJ’s only: Preditah, who produced the track, and Maximum. Now it’s getting a proper release.

“Feed ‘Em To The Lions” is out February 23, and we’re streaming it above. Listen, enjoy, and look forward to the future knowing that Solo 45 has been in the studio with three of grime’s most prominent names: Wiley, Stormzy, and Skepta.