Premiere: Sonnymoon – “Grains of Friends”

Sonnymoon is the brainchild of producer Dane Orr and vocalist Anna Wise – who you may not recognise as being a significant collaborator on Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City, as well as being credited on To Pimp A Butterfly. But Wise’s work extends far beyond Kendrick’s liner notes, and a brief listen to Sonnymoon will quickly explain how she ended up being cherry-picked alongside artists like Thundercat and Bilal.

Premiering above, “Grains of Friends” is a slice of twitching, experimental pop. Wise’s vocal delivery is like a feather tickling the senses, in a sort of anxious/sort of sensual kinda way, while Orr teases out precisely-timed beats and claps. Maybe it’s because I’ve been watching a lot of Sex and the City (series one) lately, but this track is so damn steamy it’s impossible for me to talk about without using sexually suggestive language, so I reckon you should just stick it on, turn it up and feel the vibes for yourself. Crack a window while you’re at it.

Videos by VICE

“Grains of Friends” is taken from their third LP, The Courage of Present Times, out now via iTunes.