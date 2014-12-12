Stream Stanley Most’s New EP “Sabotør”

Photo by Kiva Marie Husted Brynaa.

Copenhagen-based rapper Stanley Most is at it again. This time, he’s partnered up with producer Niels Kirk to take his sound in yet another direction. In fact, the young wordsmith has been doing a lot to redefine himself lately, moving further and further away from his hit-ridden past in the process. His new EP, Sabotør, is proof: the four tracks are tightly produced, powerful and damn catchy, and seem like a primer of things to come from Mr. Most. In fact, saying that they’ll have quite the impact on the Danish rap scene might just be the understatement of the year. Given the timing of their release, they’re likely to set the bar for 2015.

As he notes on the track “Slogan”, “Stanley isn’t a name, it’s a weapon”. We’re just happy he isn’t pointing it at us.



Check out Sabotør below: