Premiere: Strange Weather – “Home”

Robots everywhere rejoice as “Home”, the second single from Strange Weather’s debut album Big Sleep, hits the streets. The soundscapes of electronica wizard Strange Weather, also known to his fellow humans as Jesper Christiansen, are composed of vast and grandiose layers of deep drones, synths and distortion. When paired with a video described by its creators as “digital age aesthetics made with chewing gum, string, spit, sweat, blood and Adobe After Effects”, the end result comes out resembling something along the lines of what we imagine the dream state of a Transformer to be like.



Since debuting with Big Sleep on Danish hip-hop legend Blæs Bukki’s label Doktor Robot Musik in April of this year, Strange Weather has been generating currents on the Danish electro scene, and continues to do so with this newest single. Give it a listen and keep your eyes peeled for whatever SW comes up with next.