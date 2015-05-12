Premiere: Stream Ian Castle’s first album ‘Ça Va’

Being in a band, no matter how successful, can be a tough gig for any creative genius. The fact of the matter is, once you’re on a roll smashing out the hits, your die hard fans begin to expect a certain thread of consistency to your releases. At a certain point, an artist inevitably begins to tinker with sounds that waver from the group mentality and once that sound – or the idea of exploring it – is ingrained deep enough into the soul, a side project is born. In the spirit of giving the side project a loving and nurturing place to call home, publisher Aftryk presents the ‘Secondary Feed’ release series which will serve as an output channel and playground for these sweet little experimental project babies.

The first release of the series is an absolute beauty of an EP entitled Ça Va and relased under the pseudonym Ian Castle – coincidentally the lovechild of none other than Mads Tunebjerg from legendary Danish band Kashmir. While certainly no stranger to lending his unique sound to various remixes and collaborations under an array of pen names, what has been his central side project for several years is finally coming to life in the form of Ian Castle. At some points meditative and atmospheric and at other times industrial and even outright groovy, this is a Tunebjerg release unlike any other.

Adding even further to the air of exclusivity surrounding this premiere, Ça Va will not be released digitally anywhere but right here so if you want to own a piece of this magic you’ll have to find and claim one of the limited edition 10’ vinyls here.