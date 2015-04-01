Premiere: Stream Ønskeøen’s New EP “Searching for Zero”

We’re already dreaming about Danish band Ønskeøen‘s new EP framing this summer’s revelry of daytime beers, festival lazing and general Gen Y debauchery. You may have gotten a taste of that chilled-out spirit from “You Were Mine”, a single released a few weeks back off of their other soon-to-be-released EP, Bricks of Time. For now, though, you can get into the sun-soaked vibe by pre-streaming Young Kings & Libertines—from today until Monday. Young Kings & Libertines will be officially released on Tuesday, April 7.