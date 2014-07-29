PREMIERE: Subculture Sage – “Stories and Tales”

London duo Subculture Sage couldn’t be from anywhere else. We loved their previous single – the reggae influenced “Childhood” – which we would definitely be blaring out on Nunhead resevoir right now (if we didn’t have such bad hayfever). The video for “Stories & Tales”, the lead single from their debut 6 track EP doesn’t disappoint; sickly streetlamps, sticky pavements, and lyrics exploring morality and youthful revelry are paired with low slung vocals and spliced up samples, reminiscent of Roots Manuva and The Fugees. It’s out on Twisted Hearts records on August 25th, and was mixed and mastered at Firehouse Studios, responsible for recording many of the early Wu Tang, Gang Starr and Das EFX records.

The duo is the meeting of minds of producer Subculture Sounds and lyricist Hypeman Sage, who in their teenage years were spending their pocket money on records by Mos Def and The Pharcyde instead of WHSmith pencil cases. The EP stretches the sides of what UK hip hop can be, infusing their respective backgrounds in Jungle, Dancehall and Tropical Bass.

Live Dates:

Boomtown – 6th-10th August

Bestival – Reggae Roots Stage – 7th Sept

London – EP Launch Party – TBC

+ more dates to come…

Pre Order Link here