Suede Sound Sublime Even If the Message Is Bleak In Their Video for “No Tomorrow”



Suede by Steve Gullick



We’re mere weeks away from Suede’s seventh album—Night Thoughts—their second LP since their 2010 reunion. “No Tomorrow” finds the Britpop stalwarts sounding as pitch-perfectly Suede as back in the 90s: those chiming, layered guitars, and Brett’s sinuous tones reaching those elastic falsetto notes with ease and aplomb.

Below is the premiere of the video, each frame, terribly English: mushy peas in a can, spaghetti hoops in a can, new potatoes… in a can. Man! Way to enforce the stereotypes for terrible British cuisine. What follows in the rest of this short is a story that’s quite counter to their perky guitars, but utterly in keeping with Brett Anderson’s bleak lyrics. There’s no conclusion to come to, just a question mark hanging.

Not exactly a chirpy Friday feeling video, but nevertheless, it’s great to have them back. We’ll be running an extremely candid Rank Your Records with Brett Anderson very, very soon, but in the meantime, watch their video below.

Night Thoughts is out on 1.29 via Records/Warner Brothers.