PREMIERE: Listen to Summer Flake’s Dreamy Take on the Stones’ “Some Things Just Stick in Your Mind”



Photo by GeoffreyOConnor

It takes a lot of chutzpah to cover a Rolling Stones song—let alone do it well—but Summer Flake’s Stephanie Crase has just the chops and wry delivery to nail it. Her version of the oft-recorded, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards-penned classic expand’s on the original’s layered pop roots while mellowing out the tempo with fuzzed-out guitars and languid vocals. Comparisons to Aussie compatriot Courtney Barnett are inevitable, but Crase’s dulcet harmonies and thoughtful arrangements suggest she’ll have no trouble holding her on own on her forthcoming EPTime Rolls By, out October 9 on Rice is Nice. Crase has been garnering buzz in her native Australia for a minute now, playing alongside Thee Oh Sees and Puro Instinct, but the EP marks her US debut.

Videos by VICE

Here’s what Crase had to say about recording the song:

“In late high school I got into April March and got a bunch of her albums, including April March and Los Cincos. I loved ‘Winter Cave’ and ‘Some Things Just Stick In Your Mind’ from that album and worked them out on guitar. Later I heard the Vashti Bunyen version of ‘Some Things’ and assumed she had written it. I started playing the song live a few years ago; it’s so nice to sing, and like so many songs April March did it sounds like a nursery rhyme but the lyrics are just dark. Well, it turns out the Rolling Stones wrote it and the song was first released by singing duo Dick and Dee Dee in early 1965. Look them all up.”

Take a listen to “Some Things Just Stick in Your Mind” and pre-order Time Rolls By below:

Check out Time Rolls By at Rice is Nice.

Follow Andrea Domanick on Twitter.