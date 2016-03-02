Listen to Summer Heart’s New, Hazy, Dream Pop Track “The Forbidden”

If you’ve already heard us ranting about Malmö’s own David Alexander, AKA Summer Heart, you’ll know about his particular brand of zonked-out, homegrown lo-fi. You’ll also know his dream pop universe has astrally projected itself all the way across the world, Alexander having just been confirmed for this year’s SXSW in Austin, Texas, on what will not be his first visit to America’s weirdest town.

“The Forbidden” is off of Summer Heart’s forthcoming EP, and it plays like a dance on the line between bliss and dismay. It’s got more of Alexander’s light and floaty vocals, that sound sort of like a slightly more apathetic version of Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell. The chorus is a straight-up blizzard of synths, singing and guitars that will leave you with the peculiar sensation of feeling both manic and mellow. If this is the first time your eardrums are clashing with Summer Heart, then trust me: despite his moniker sounding like a unicorn’s maiden name or the title of a Teletubbies episode, there’s some deep-seeded intensity here you don’t want to cheat yourself out of.

Here are Summer Heart’s upcoming performances in the States:



SXSW in Austin

Wednesday the 16th of March at 1:05 AM at The Townsend

Saturday the 19th at 1AM at Icenhauer’s

The Knitting Factory in New York City

Wednesday March 23rd