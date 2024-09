Photo by Thomas Sønderup

There’s probably fairly few acts that can get away with claiming to have Steen Jørgensens extra arm in their underpants, but Suspekt manage just fine. Hvor Fuck Er Mit Jernrør is the latest single from V and a feel good summer jam, it is not. Both the track and Martin Skovbjerg produced video are creepier than an actual human centipede. Jeez. Anyway, check it out. Yet another stomper from the Danish rap kings.