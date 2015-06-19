PREMIERE: Swaai Boys – “REF_HS_001 (I Dream of Ganges)”

Meet NYC-based band Swaai Boys. They like escapism, silliness, agressively patterned shirts, Romancing of the Stone, and the Beach Boys. Technically this single is called “REF_HS_001_ (I Dream of Ganges)”—like if you’re doing research: REF= reference and HS = Hot Sand, which is the name of their forthcoming album, which will (probably) include field recordings from their travails in Morocco and South Africa. Oh, and the 001? That’s with reference to this being the first track of the album. See what they did there? Nerdz. We love nerdz. In this video director Rose Schlossberg follows the trio of intrepid explorers as they roam a concrete desert in desperate search of an oasis. No doubt they’d much rather be existing in the green screen strapped to their backs.

Musically it’s indie-pop fanned with evergreen palm fronds, the McCartney-lite melody swinging lazy between the trees like a hammock in the breeze. It’s a recline-and-let-the-world-float-by kind of tune. We bet these dudes are fans of those Choose Your Own Adventure books. I mean, who isn’t?

Head over to the boys website immediately to download, for free, the expanded digital packet of “REF_HS_001_PAK” which inclues the the single, and, we quote, “A Mapp of the Great River Ganges from the ca. 1700 Atlas Maritimus, a catalogue of fish native to the Ganges River, a large format 3-d autostereogram track cover, and more! Who said dreams don’t come true?”

See? Nerdz.



Apparently if you stare at this square of digi sand (below) for long enough a 3D model of the Taj Mahal will appear. CAN YOU SEE IT? I swear I’ve been ogling it for a good ten minutes. Taj Mahal! Where you at? Maybe you have to use your imagination…



