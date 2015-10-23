PREMIERE: Terror of History – “Take Me Back”

Terror of History is a new Swedish duo consisting of Hannes Stenström and Niklas Berglöf—two “musical soulmates” who borrow elements from artists like Damon Albarn, No Age, Angelo Badalamaneti and everyone in between. Their wide range of influences is obvious when you hear their new track, “Take Me Back”: it’s five minutes of cascading sound that’s impossible to pinpoint, yet equally impossible not to feel moved by. From the trip-hop-inspired production of the track to the floaty vocals reminiscent of Tame Impala, “Take Me Back” is densely packed full of different genres and sounds. It’s all over the place, which is why it’s so impressive: despite taking stabs at tons of different directions, all of them somehow fit together to create a song that feels melancholic and driven.

The video mirrors that melancholic feeling, too. It’s a yellow-tinted look at the band playing together—with floating long hair, gently strumming fingers and mellowly shaking heads shimmering in the haze. Watching it kind of plunges you into introspection, which is a good thing: with a song as densely layered as “Take Me Back”, there’s a lot to think about.