PREMIERE: Tesher’s Adele and Lil’ Yachty Mash Up Will Turn You Into An Emotional (Ship)Wreck

We’ll be the first to admit there are a lot of “Hello” remixes and mash-ups out on the internet. However, we can confidently say “Hello Yachty” courtesy of Saskatchewan-producer Tesher is without a doubt the greatest one, ever. Responsible for Gucci Mane/Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends/Lemonade” and A.R Rahman/Drake’s “Satrangi Diamonds,” the producer combines the infamous Adele single with Lil’ Yachty’s power emo-boat opener “Intro,” into a ridiculous track that will leave you awash in an ocean of feelings. Perhaps, even a river of tears. Nevertheless, listen to the track below. No floatation devices required.



Jabbari Weekes is a writer who is very fond of watercrafts. Follow him on Twitter.