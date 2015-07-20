PREMIERE: The Age of L.U.N.A – “Memory Lane”

The Age of L.U.N.A have a mission statement: to force musicality and conciousness back into mainstream rap music. Five seconds into the young Londoners’ latest track “Memory Lane,” it’s clear that the manifesto is working to full effect. “Memory Lane” flirts with Native Tongues, Soulquarians, Erykah Badu-era golden-age rap, but adds a murk-ridden flair into the mix; one that sounds distinctly British, a sound born from the group’s hometown environment. All the production is live too, and it’s a feat that propels Age of L.U.N.A over the shoulders of some of their laptop wielding contemporaries.

The Age of L.U.N.A Mixtape “Live. Under. No, Authority” is available to download from www.liveundernoauthority.com on the 7.27.