PREMIERE: The Felines – “Pretty Boy”

Photo by Jonas Bang.

Nothing says fierce and feminine like the daring fashion choice of a mid-forehead fringe; a look that The Felines have mastered with the utmost of grace. We’re premiering Pretty Boy today, a single from their debut LP Want. The song, like their fringe, mixes fierce and feminine with a mash up of dreamy surf pop vocals and garage rock chord progressions. Pretty Boy is vindication for everyone who was sure that the Beach Boys had vaginas. The album itself is an anthem for the yearning of youth and a lust for love, concepts that we’re sure you can all get down with.