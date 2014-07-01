PREMIERE: The History of Apple Pie – “Shake” (Feat Gary Jarman)

Right, it’s Suicide Tuesday after Glastonbury but that doesn’t mean we can’t be happy for, well, five minutes or so. Squirrell-happy Londoners’ The History of Apple Pie are a fuzzed-up treat for fans of mid-90s alt-pop and serotonin alike, whose brand new track, a dirty/pretty thing called “Shake”, plays like a butterscotch kiss to your aural nude-y bits. Also, Gary Jarman of Wakefield combo The Cribs features on vocals. This is a good thing.

The track appears on a newlabel-sampler from Marshal Teller Records. The compilation includes other mint stuff like cover versions, live recordings and brand new music from Echo Lake, Dignan Porch and more. So cheer up, you guys. It’s not all bad.

The compilation is out August 11. Pre-order the LP here and the digital here.