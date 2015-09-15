Escape Your Office For a Minute With The Japanese House’s Lush New Track “Cool Blue”

Earlier this year London based artist The Japanese House released her debut EP Pools to Bathe in. Right after Zane Lowe announced it as his Hottest Record in the World, we premiered the debut single from that record, a track called “Still” – so we thought it only right that we continue the trend and premiere another track from her next EP.

“Cool Blue” is an accurate title for this new release. Recorded during the summer with George Daniel and Matthew Healy, it’s a smooth and soothing pool of undarkened electronica that feels like the breath of fresh air usually regained after residing in an environment backdropped with the sea, the sky, or some sort of natural lake, rather than a dull brown and beige office. Brushed with subtle flickers of guitar and tied together with The Japanese House’s engulfing voice, the track is – to be frank – lush. Listen below:

Catch The Japanese House on tour at the following dates in October:

4 – Oxford – The Bullingdon

5 – Bristol – Louisiana

6 – Southampton – Joiners

7 – Brighton – Bleach

9 – Manchester – Fallow Cafe (Sold Out)

10 – Glasgow – Nice N Sleazy

11 – Leeds – Oporto

12 – Nottingham – Bodega

13 – Birmingham – Sunflower Lounge

15 – London – Barfly (Sold Out)

Tickets here. Pre-order the Clean EP on iTunes or as a vinyl that you can hold.