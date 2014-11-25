Premiere: The Pop Group – “Citizen Zombie”

Post-punk provocateurs The Pop Group have announced details of their first studio album in 35 years. After reforming in 2010, “Citizen Zombie” – which we are premiering above – is the first taster from their new album. Turns out, The Pop Group are still just as pissed off about everything as they were 35 ago and have retained the ability to channel that frustration through a lot of distortion and lyrics that will likely propell you into deep, existential crisis.

The Pop Group originally formed in Bristol in 1977 out of a sense of disenchantment with the increasing conservatism of punk. Drawing on a range of influences from free jazz, conscious funk, heavyweight dub to avant-garde experimentalism, the foursome were at the forefront of the socially conscious, politically-charged first wave punk movement. They released the archival We Are Time as a final statement before imploding in 1980.

Videos by VICE

Featuring original members Mark Stewart (lyrics / vocals), Dan Catsis (bass), Gareth Sager (guitar) and Bruce Smith (drums), Citizen Zombie was recorded at various locations over the last two years and finished this summer at producer Paul Epworth’s studio in Crouch End.

The tracklisting for the album is as follows:

1. Citizen Zombie

2. Mad Truth

3. Nowhere Girl

4. Shadow Child

5. The Immaculate Deception

6. s.o.p.h.i.a.

7. Box 9

8. Nations

9. St. Outrageous

10. Age Of Miracles

11. Echelon

Citizen Zombie will be released through Freaks R Us on Monday February 23rd 2015.