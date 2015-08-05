Premiere: The Ritual – “Rattle the Cage”

In this droning age of online shopping and regular showering, it is vital we never forget what filthy, primal beasts we really are. To avoid snapping and suddenly murdering everyone around us with sharpened pencils and other office supplies, it’s necessary for us to channel our primal urges and commune with our inner heathens every now and then.

New-bloods on the Danish rock and roll scene The Ritual are the medium for just that. Drawing heavily upon the influences of Native American culture, their debut single “Rattle the Cage” is a ceremony of swampy riffs and pagan vocals that evoke the slumbering spirit of rock and roll, to embody both man and beast in a balls-out, rock-fueled pow-wow. See it, hear it, or see it while hearing it, and prepare to be left with your primal juices unbridled and flowing.

The single “Rattle the Cage” off of The Ritual’s upcoming, first-ever EP The Drum will be downloadable from this Friday, the 7th of August, and the band will be following up the release with a concert in Pumpehusets Byhave the very next day, on Saturday, August 8th.