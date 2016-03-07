Corvad Just Remixed The Toxic Avenger’s “Over Me” With Hard, Russian Electronica

About two weeks ago, The Toxic Avenger – a.k.a. Frenchman Simon Delacroix, who you probably know from his collabs with Skrillex or his toxification of such events as Reeperbahn and SXSW – dropped his third album ” ☰ “. In case you didn’t know, that’s Greek for “X”. The album has already been stripped for parts and reassembled, which given the nature of today’s all-you-can-eat, digi-tronic music culture isn’t all that surprising. Still, this particular case of electronic reconfigurations constitutes great news for all you slaves to the beat out there.

Corvad, or Andrey Prokhorov of St. Petersburg, has already torn into TTA’s track “Over Me”. While the original track was a slightly darker take on the the contemplative brand of electronica that we’ve come to expect from the Paris-based electro-sorcerer, the flash-bang infusion of Corvad’s deep, electric jabs sends this remixed track on a runaway train bound for the world’s dancefloors. As for the Russian techno/electro artist himself, he’s currently working on his debut LP, which is set to presumably drop some time this year. Stay tuned.