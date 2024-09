The weekend, it’s the greatest time of the year! The weekend, it’s when we get drunk! The weekend, it’s also the name of a popular artist but spelt in a quirky way – It’s The Weeknd!

Having just finished touring the UK with Drake, he’s now here on Noisey premiering his new lyric video. “Wanderlust” is taken from Kiss Land, The Weeknd’s debut album but to most people, his fourth release. CHECK IT OUT.