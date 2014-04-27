PREMIERE: Tom Vek – “Sherman (Animals in the Jungle)”

Everyone loves a good comeback. Robert Downey JR did one, Liverpool are on the verge of doing one, and now it’s the turn of Tom Vek – the perennially underrated multi-instrumentalist who first won us over back in 2005. His new single “Sherman (Animals in the Jungle)” is the debut video be taken from his third album, Luck, and it’s premiering above.

“Sherman” is great because (A) it’s a cracking slice of danceable anger-funk and (B) the video is reminiscent of the best TV show that never was, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace. It’s intoxicatingly repetitive – the perfect soundtrack for an ambvialent generation that want to throw shapes but also think about existential things.

Luck is out June 9 on Moshi Moshi.

Video credits

Directed by: PAXI

Produced by: Leap Films

DP: Charlie Goodger

Cast: Samira Larouci & Fabian Bolin

Tom Vek wears his own design shirt made by printallover.me #printalloverme

Tom Vek is also playing at XOYO on June 11. Well done if you’re going – it’s already sold out.