Tori Kelly’s “Should’ve Been Us” Sees Jeremih Bring the Heat

This year’s VMA Awards had a lot going for them. Bieber levitated in the air, danced his ass off, and cried. Nicki Minaj #shutdown Miley Cyrus. Kanye gave a presidential speech. And yes, he rolled up a little something. He knocked the edge off.

In the midst of the above though, one performance raised a few questions. One question in fact: Who is VMA’s star Tori Kelly? So much so that international news outlet CNN ran a piece with that exact headline. For those not in the know, Tori Kelly auditioned for the Season 9 of American Idol in 2010, when she was just sixteen, and Simon Cowell called her voice annoying. But screw Simon Cowell. Since then she’s made like Fleetwood Mac and gone her own way – and it’s been a result: Tori Kelly currently sits in the Top Ten region of charts across the world and, according to serial liar but very popular soul-man Sam Smith, has “one of the best voices of our time”.

Which leads us to today where we’re premiering Tori Kelly’s latest track. Unsurprisingly her voice stands out here. More than that though, your boy Jeremih brings the heat about three-quarters into the track, which really revs things up a notch. Listen above.

Tori’s debut album Unbreakable Smile is out 16th October in the UK.