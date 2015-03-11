Premiere: Trinidad Jame$ Mourns His Friends on “All Lives Matter”

You may be familiar with Murda Beatz, the Canadian king of trap music from our previous content about his story. You may also be familiar with Trinidad James from his Noisey Atlanta episode. But the two of them have managed to team up to release a song that’s as heart-warming as a trap song can get. Over top of the spacey and bouncy production, Jame$ mourns how we’ve lost A$AP Yams, Jacka, Nut, and the countless other friends Trinidad Jame$ has lost to gun violence. Listen to the track below and think about all of the people who we’ve lost too soon.