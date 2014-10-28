Premiere: Bye Barat – Going For Broke (UNKWON Mix)

Copenhagen based producer UNKWON has graced the VICE office with the premiere of his remix of Bye Barat’s “Going For Broke.” The original song, which is upbeat and reminiscent of 90’s pop, is completely reimagined in the slowed down and grunged up fashion that Unkwon has become known for. This new remix is hauntingly beautiful while maintaining a steady rhythm and beat that keep heads moving, with an interesting use of sounds and reverb that reminds us of a late autumn stroll down a damp underground tunnel.

Turn on the heater, find a cigar, and enjoy.