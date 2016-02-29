Vampire Blow’s Latest Garage Hymn “Real To Me” Will Take You on a Spiritual Quest Through the Jungle

Like a late-night knock on the door from your friend who stepped out to score weed hours ago before mysteriously disappearing, Danish garage trio Vampire Blow‘s first single of 2016 is both completely unexpected, and precisely what we’ve been waiting for. It’s called “Real To Me”, it’s produced by Jens Benz (Iceage, Omar Souleyman), and it’s a smidge more sedated and down-tempo than previous slaphappy radio-bangers like “Gimme Some”. Oh, and it culminates in an almost gospel-fueled revelation, inspired by the band’s musical buddies Palace Winter.

If you remember the polaroids they sent us last fall, you already know the three Danish garage bros had taken some time off from giving rowdy, Copenhagen youths cause to spill their beers on one another’s Chucks and holey skinny jeans to explore Colombia. Led by an 11-year old white-clad shaman boy named Ekoman, referred to as “the guardian of the forest” by the band, and who kind of reminds us of that Last Airbender-kid, Thomas (drums), Morten (guitar) and Jasper (bass) set out on a spiritual quest through the wild, weedy thickets of the Colombian jungle. Lucky for us, they filmed their endevours, infused them with a lax 70’s vibe and set it to the reverbed bliss of “Real To Me”, serving up a rare treat for both the third eye and ears.