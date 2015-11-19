Listen to a New Post-Punk Song That’s Actually Good From Three Piece Band VENN

It feels like a minute since we’ve heard any good new post-punk, and then in walk VENN: a three piece band who live in both London and Berlin, so it feels right that their sound encompasses everything from the 1970s industrial music of West Germany to British groups like Joy Division right through to The Horrors. But it’s a sound that looks forward more than it looks back. The group are currently readying their debut EP, RUNE001, released on their own record label, called Runes. Today we have one track from that EP called “Real Blood” and frankly, not gonna lie, it’s one of the best things we’ve heard that’s played with a guitar and manages to sound both serious and fun in a long time.

Listen below:

Videos by VICE

RUNE001 is released February 5th on a limited run of 12” vinyl.