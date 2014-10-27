PREMIERE: Watch Slim Twig’s Ghostly New Video for “Maintain The Charade,” Directed by US Girls

How does one describe music so off-kilter and alluring that it was once written off by a world too stupid to know better—but later discovered by the aesthetes at DFA, Slim Twig?

If Scott Walker had gotten as weird as Climate of Hunter—and no weirder—and was still making cracking tunes that Marc Almond could fully get behind, he would be Slim Twig.

No, wait; if Bryan Ferry had just gotten stranger instead of retreating into standards, he would be Slim Twig.

No, hold on, I’ve got it: if this world was better and the term “art-pop” hadn’t been utterly diminished by late capitalism pouring liquid boring on top of beats, Slim Twig would be the king…or at least the prince in the shadows, plotting. Sorry, Slim Twig gets me hyperbolic in my brain.

Having failed to garner the attention he deserved from A Hound At The Hem, and with DFA doing its damnedest to get the world to listen before they release his new stuff; I’m praying so hard for this guy my hands have turned into literal emojis.

Slim Twig’s video for “Maintain The Charade” (directed by Meg Remy of US Girls) is, I’m pretty sure, about a shrouded Casper the Friendly Ghost wandering, innocent and undead, through the landscape of 400 Blows. I could be wrong. But it works real well regardless. And the black and white dramatics fit Slim Twig’s JG Thirlwell-crossed-with-80s-Matchbox-B-Line-Disaster seduction perfectly. Little ghost in the big city, it’s the subject of all the great love songs.