Premiere: Wolf Alice – “Giant Peach”

“Giant Peach” is a pretty heavy track. Probably not the sort of tune you would expect to soundtrack a four and a half minute skit staring Keith from the Office, but that’s exactly what Wolf Alice have done – and it actually really works.

The video plays out like some Gus Van Sant, Armando Iannucci collab. British comedy actor Tony Gardner, who you will possibly recognise from The Thick of It (or will definitely recognise from My Parents Are Aliens), plays the band’s over-zealous but completely shit tour manager. He books the band a gig at a working mens club, before getting them dressed up in Robin Hood garms for a schlocky video within the video. Maybe this shouldn’t work, but it genuinely manages to be funny while also supplying the band with plenty of opportunities for tongue splayed sleaze and guitar gyration.

The video comes in anticipation of Wolf Alice’s debut album My Love Is Cool which is released on the 22nd of June. They have just shared the album artwork which you can see above, and you can also preorder the album here.

