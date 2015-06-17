PREMIERE: Wolkoff x The Hood Internet – “Going Back”

First up—props for this picture. Joanie Wolkoff looks very much like vintage Jerry Hall doing her best spider impression, but we digress. You may know Wolkoff as Her Habits, whose killer pop we were banging on about a few months back. Below is a one-off collaboration with Chicago duo and mash-up masters The Hood Internet, a summery slice of synth-pop with muscular booming beats and a kind of fairground giddiness to it. Ideally it should be consumed with a margarita in hand. Additionally there are a few vocals in here that sound a little Paul Simon’s Graceland heyday.

Wolkoff, who is just the right side, of bonkers had this to say about the union: “Steve Reidell is a down-on-his-luck naval aviator with a heart of gold. Aaron Brink is a wisecracking karate instructor living on a houseboat. The two have spent years moonlighting as a cutting edge music duo until Wolkoff, a sassy Canadian astro physicist, catapults all three of them into a miniaturization experiment gone awry with the help of a state of the art shrinking submersible vessel.

“Cut down to microscopic dimensions, the three are injected into a laboratory rabbit where they collaborate on their single ‘Going Back.’ Rival scientists are foiled as they try to get their hands on Wolkoff’s classified findings (which could change mankind as we know it). High speed chases and slapstick espionage ensue in this three-and-a-half minute long tour de force of the human spirit.

Keep your ears pricked for more from Wolkoff later this summer.