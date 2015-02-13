Premiere: Yungest – “Valentine’s Breakfast” (Prod. Oh Guard)

Oh, let me guess; you hate Valentine’s Day? What a delightfully original sentiment. Just curious though – if the holiday is so irrelevant to the whole world except the United States then who the fuck got everyone else together and taught them all how to post <3 for=”” a=”” whole=”” week=”” on=”” social=”” media?=”” let’s=”” face=”” it,=”” valentine’s=”” day=”” is=”” kind=”” of=”” alright=”” as=”” long=”” you=”” don’t=”” have=”” to=”” go=”” out=”” and=”” watch=”” pg=”” rated=”” bondage=”” celebrate=”” it.=”” <=”” span=””>3>

Instead why don’t you stay in tonight, have sex, smoke some blunts, and then have breakfast tomorrow with whoever is trying not to inseminate you for the foreseeable future? Sounds like that’s what Danish rapper Yungest is getting up to anyway. At least based on this badass trap track she’s premiering tonight on Noisey dedicated to all you lovebirds out there and the holiday everyone loves to hate.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Copenhagen.