President Obama Issues Statement on Prince’s Death: “Nobody’s Spirit Was Stronger”

To understand the reach and impact of Prince’s legacy, look no further than the White House. President Barack Obama is the latest to join in commemorating the Purple One today, following news of the legendary artist’s death at age 57. The musician, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive earlier today at his home and recording studio, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

In Facebook post, President Obama referred to Prince as a “creative icon,” adding that, “Michelle and I join millions of fans from around the world in mourning the sudden death of Prince. Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent. As one of the most gifted and prolific musicians of our time, Prince did it all. Funk. R&B. Rock and roll. He was a virtuoso instrumentalist, a brilliant bandleader, and an electrifying performer.

‘A strong spirit transcends rules,’ Prince once said — and nobody’s spirit was stronger, bolder, or more creative. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his band, and all who loved him.”

May he rest in purple.

