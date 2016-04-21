Prince Has Died at the Age of 57



Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Legendary funk and rock musician Prince was found dead today at his recording studio, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, TMZ reports. He had been hospitalized for illness less than a week ago. He was 57 years old at the time of his death.

This morning, the Carver County Sherriff’s department was called to investigate a death at Paisley Park. Earlier this month, Prince was rushed to the hospital after his jet made an emergency landing in Illinois forcing him to cancel several concerts, according to TMZ. At the time he was taken to the hospital and treated, and released three hours later, which his representatives claimed was a flu.