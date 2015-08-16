Watch Protest the Hero’s Guitarist Tumble Off Stage Trying to Take a Selfie

Canadian math metal maniacs Protest the Hero are currently on a tour of Europe where a recent stop in Saint Petersburg, Russia cut a little left. Footage sent to Metal Sucks by the band shows guitarist Tim Millar taking an epic spill while trying to get a photo of the audience with a fan’s selfie stick. The band plays on for a bit until singer Rody Walker stops to give Millar time to get back on stage and screams out laughing himself, asking Millar “What the fuck did you just do!?” Is he all right? “I got pretty lucky,” Millar told a curious fan via Last.fm. “I have a scratch on my shin where I scraped the monitor, a bruise the size of a grapefruit on my side where I hit the barricade and my back is sore where I landed on my wireless.” The wireless’ screen is toast, and the guitar is fine, but one wonders about Millar’s pride.