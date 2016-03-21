Danish Shoegazers Tales of Murder and Dust’s New Album is the Anthem of the Apocalypse

It is ambience, not pace, that is key on this occult trip through the dusty, psychy desert planes of Tales of Murder and Dust‘s newest album, The Flow in Between. Sometimes you can finish rolling entire cigarettes while waiting for the Danish neo-psych 5-piece to play their next note.

With gothic streaks of darkness seeded throughout the vast, wailing walls of solid, shoegazing noise, everything on The Flow in Between is shrouded in smoke and innuendos. But listen carefully, and you’ll still get twinges of the psych/surf-y debut venture Peyote (2009).

Ominous, near-constant droning with shifts between organic celloplay (as in the opening track, the aptly named ”Tidal Wave”) and electronic synths (”Black Reflections”) will leave you with a surprisingly satisfying sensation of impending doom. From slow trip-hop beats (”The Devil Is A Poet”), to purer Scandinavian post-punk (”Mirror”), Tales’ particular brand of darkness sinks comfortably through your skin, nestling itself in your very bloodstream.