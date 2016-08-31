Scenes from Psycho Las Vegas: “Let’s All Get High and Die”



All photos by Tabor Wordelman

As Hilary Pollack’s report from the depths of stoner metal Mecca made clear, Psycho Las Vegas is THE new vacation destination for those who follow the smoke and worship the riff. Three years of Psycho California were enough; now, it’s Sin City’s turn to lay claim to one of America’s greatest heavy music extravaganzas.

Photographer Tabor Wordelman was there, and conjured up the following photo essay on the people of Psycho Las Vegas (featuring appearances by Tribulation, Acid King, Bongripper, Death, Converge, and Lumerians, because their photos were too dope not to include).

So high, so dead.