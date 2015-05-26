Public Service Broadcasting Have Injected The Maccabees’ “Marks To Prove It” with Krautrock Vibes

I love The Maccabees. They remind me of the good things in life, like being day drunk, my mum dancing in the living room to Glastonbury coverage, and the fact that it is 2015 and incredible indie music still exists. They’re basically the perfect British band. There is only one thing that could possibly make The Maccabees sound better, and that is: added krautrock vibes. Added krautrock vibes are the musical equivalent of someone showing up at a slightly too-tame house party at 3am with a bottle of Ouzo in one hand and a box of wine in the other. Luckily, that is precisely what Public Servie Broadcasting have gifted us with on their remix of “Marks To Prove It”, premiering above.

Originally flowing between skittish and jarring, to smooth and bluesy, Public Service Broadcasting have taken the recently released “Marks To Prove It” and added loads of synths and 80s snare until it fell somewhere between LCD Soundsystem and The Human League. So prepare to party like Emilio Estevez in The Breakfast Club when he gets hella blazed and (somehow) does loads of gymnastics in the library.

