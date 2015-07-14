Publicist U.K. is the Toughest Post-Punk Supergroup and Destroy in Their New Song “Cowards”

Photo by Scott Colby

Publicist U.K. is a four piece post-punk veritable supergroup that play incredibly vibrant yet dark music. The band is composed of Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Melt-Banana), Zachary Lipez (ex-Freshkills), Brett Bamberger (Revocation, ex-East of the Wall), and David Obuchowski (Goes Cube, Distant Correspondent). The heavier backgrounds make Publicist U.K. an outlet to show how intensity of metal and noise interacts with melody to create riveting song-writing. This is especially true in the song we’re premiering, “Cowards.” At the on-set of the track, you’re shown a very soft and smooth melody. It reverberates, and gets louder and louder, little by little. As the song pushes through, it takes that melody and sharpens it into a climax of super chunky riffing. The song never loses its integrity, and gives you a reason why you should fall in love with this band.

Listen to “Cowards” below, and pre-order their debut full-length record Forgive Yourself right here.