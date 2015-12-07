Stream Puff Daddy’s “Money Ain’t a Problem” Remix Featuring French Montana and Chinx

In a better world we’d be celebrating Queens Coke Boy Chinx’s birthday this weekend, but instead we mourn his loss and wonder if we’ll ever find closure in his still-unsolved murder. New York fans and artists are keeping Chinx’s memory alive in the meantime; check this new remix of Sean Puff P. Diddy Daddy Combs’s French Montana and Harry Fraud collab “Money Ain’t a Problem” with an extra verse from Chinx. And while you’re at it, go back to Puff’s #MMM. That’s what New York should sound like in the future. Stream the “Money Ain’t a Problem” remix below. RIP Chinx.