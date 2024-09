Mike Polizze and his cohorts in Purling Hiss get their Weirdon with a new LP on September 23 via Drag City. Borrowing from bands like Dinosaur Jr, Pavement and Built to Spill among many others, Purling Hiss’s overdriven indie is anchored by great hooks, like on the new psych-inflected track “Forcefield of Solitude,” streaming for the first time here. Order your copy of the record via Drag City.

Purling Hiss will celebrate the new record with some East Coast dates. You should see them.