“Welcome to the wide world of snort,” Pusha T proudly proclaims over the ridiculous new Baauer single “Kung Fu.” Debuting on Apple Radio, the song also features fellow drug enthusiast Future, as the two rappers combine efforts over the worm-y instrumentals and drop some of the most insane verses about whipping coke we’ve heard yet. Look out for Baauer’s debut album, Aa which comes out March 18.