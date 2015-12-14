Watch Pusha T’s Engrossing ‘Darkest Before Dawn’ Short Film

You probably weren’t expecting this winter to be a moody and introspective one, but Pusha T is keen on making sure you’re not sleeping this December. A few weeks ago, we announced that his new album would be called Darkest Before Dawn and would come out December 18. But because Pusha does it big, the album wasn’t enough. To go along with it, he’s created a 22 minute short film that imagines the record transferred into the visual.

Check out the full short film on Tidal, and watch the trailer below. Also read our in depth interview with King Push himself.