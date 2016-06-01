VICE
Listen to Pusha T and Jay Z Team Up on “Drug Dealers Anonymous”

Photo by Jaimie Sanchez

King Push is almost here, and because we’ve all been so patient, the G.O.O.D. Music president was kind enough to drop his new single with Jay Z this evening.

Pusha first teased the track earlier today, tweeting “First single off the forthcoming #KingPush Album…Tonight.”

The DJ Dahi-produced track is the first collaboration between Pusha and the ROC Nation CEO, and it snaps about as much as you’d expect from such a delightfully sinister collab. For one thing, it samples conservative anchor Tomi Lahren’s post-Superbowl Beyonce criticism (“Your husband was a drug dealer. For 14 years, he sold crack cocaine,”) before allowing Hov to re-introduce himself: “Bitch I been brackin’ since the 80s / Google me, baby.” He tosses in a “Bling Bling” nod, and caps it all off with a “Damn Daniel” reference: “Life made me ambidextrous / Countin’ with my right, whipping white with my left wrist / Damn Daniel / FBI keep bringing them all white vans through.”

That’s two new Jay Z features in the span of a week. Whether that joint Beyonce album is really coming is anyone’s guess, but it’s good have him back all the same.

“Drug Dealers Anonymous” is streaming as a Tidal exclusive for one week. Listen to it below.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

